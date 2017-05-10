Ireland's top agencies increasing advertising spend
Sixty per cent of Ireland's top agencies increased advertising spend with Irish news publishers' print and digital titles between January and December 2016. The data, published in a report by NewsBrands Ireland, found that a total of 154.5 million was spent on advertising in 2016, with 94 million of that coming from agency whilst 60 million was invested by direct advertisers.
