Ireland's top agencies increasing adv...

Ireland's top agencies increasing advertising spend

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Business World

Sixty per cent of Ireland's top agencies increased advertising spend with Irish news publishers' print and digital titles between January and December 2016. The data, published in a report by NewsBrands Ireland, found that a total of 154.5 million was spent on advertising in 2016, with 94 million of that coming from agency whilst 60 million was invested by direct advertisers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Mon MagicJ 555
JewelScent Mon MagicJ 1
Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12) May 5 israel bonds 30
News President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo... May 5 zio-trojan horse 1
Canada Media Job Openings Apr 17 bagis 1
Classic Loan Apr 10 Milley 1
BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08) Apr '17 wxxyz 2
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,100 • Total comments across all topics: 280,915,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC