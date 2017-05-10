IBA picks advertising biz for $10K award

IBA picks advertising biz for $10K award

Philadelphia Gay News

The region's LGBT chamber of commerce honored a local advertising agency with its annual business award during this week's anniversary ceremony. Jayne Keyser, vice president of Bustard Advertising, received the seventh-annual PNC Bank $10,000 LGBT Business Award.

