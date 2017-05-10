IBA picks advertising biz for $10K award
The region's LGBT chamber of commerce honored a local advertising agency with its annual business award during this week's anniversary ceremony. Jayne Keyser, vice president of Bustard Advertising, received the seventh-annual PNC Bank $10,000 LGBT Business Award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philadelphia Gay News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|May 8
|MagicJ
|555
|JewelScent
|May 8
|MagicJ
|1
|Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12)
|May 5
|israel bonds
|30
|President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo...
|May 5
|zio-trojan horse
|1
|Canada Media Job Openings
|Apr 17
|bagis
|1
|Classic Loan
|Apr '17
|Milley
|1
|BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|wxxyz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC