Here's one way Snapchat is following in Facebook's footsteps for a change

17 hrs ago

While Facebook and Instagram have been borrowing key features from Snapchat and integrating them into their apps, now Snapchat is mirroring Facebook, by offering a new suite of self-service ad tools. Over the past year, Snapchat has steadily introduced ad capabilities and tools that are similar to those offered by leading sellers of mobile ads, including Facebook and Google.

Comments made yesterday: 19,450 • Total comments across all topics: 281,017,934

