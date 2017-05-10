Global advertising and marketing agency comes to city for Hull 2017
Lord Mayor of Hull Sean Chaytor catches up on City of Culture news in the Hull Daily Mail with advertising agency... Insight directors Anna Turner and Liz Bannard from the London-based agency Ogilvy & Mather have travelled to Hull to experience what the city has to offer in 2017. "After the Brexit vote, as a company we decided we needed to find out more about what the rest of the country was thinking outside of the London bubble," said Liz.
Read more at This is Hull.
