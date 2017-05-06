FY2017 EPS Estimates for National Res...

FY2017 EPS Estimates for National Research Corp (NRCIA) Increased by Analyst

17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

National Research Corp - Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for National Research Corp in a research report issued on Tuesday. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.86.

