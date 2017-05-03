Fox is playing offense and defense in...

Fox is playing offense and defense in takeover bid for Tribune Media

39 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

The proposal, with funding from Blackstone Group, would help Fox prevent Sinclair Broadcast Group from buying Tribune and gaining bargaining power by owning 28 percent of the nation's Fox affiliate stations. It would also help Fox reduce its debt and obtain an infusion of cash that could surpass $1 billion.

