Forager sees strong share gain for NZME if merger approved
NZME shares are likely to rally if the Commerce Commission approves its merger with Fairfax Media's New Zealand unit this week but if the deal is shot down the stock may not fall as much, says Sydney-based Forager Funds Management, which owns 9.1 percent of the newspaper and radio group. The antitrust regulator will announce on May 3 whether it will allow a merger between the country's two dominant newspaper publishers, having indicated in its draft decision last November that it wouldn't allow it a transaction that would "result in an unprecedented level of media concentration for a well-established liberal democracy" with the potential loss of multiple media voices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12)
|Apr 19
|Milley
|29
|Canada Media Job Openings
|Apr 17
|bagis
|1
|Classic Loan
|Apr 10
|Milley
|1
|BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08)
|Apr 7
|wxxyz
|2
|North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla...
|Apr 1
|Rainbow Kid
|4
|Go to this website
|Mar '17
|Des00
|3
|Cheap Internet and Cable
|Mar '17
|Jennifer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC