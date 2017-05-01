Forager sees strong share gain for NZME if merger approved

NZME shares are likely to rally if the Commerce Commission approves its merger with Fairfax Media's New Zealand unit this week but if the deal is shot down the stock may not fall as much, says Sydney-based Forager Funds Management, which owns 9.1 percent of the newspaper and radio group. The antitrust regulator will announce on May 3 whether it will allow a merger between the country's two dominant newspaper publishers, having indicated in its draft decision last November that it wouldn't allow it a transaction that would "result in an unprecedented level of media concentration for a well-established liberal democracy" with the potential loss of multiple media voices.

