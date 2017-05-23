Facebook Tool Handles Media Companies' Video Ad Sales

Facebook Tool Handles Media Companies...

With Facebook's new ad tool, marketers can specify to which types of users they wish to display ads, based on the company's mountain of user data. is testing a new tool designed to help media companies sell video advertising on their own websites, apps and other digital properties in a more automated fashion, the company said Tuesday.

