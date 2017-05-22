Facebook Sentenced to a 110 Million Fine at the Intersection...

On May 18, 2017, the EU Commission sentenced Facebook to a " proportionate and deterrent " fine of 110 million for providing misleading information during the investigation of Facebook's acquisition of WhatsApp. This decision that still can be appealed reveals how acts infringing EU merger rules may also infringe EU data protection regulations and lead to high fines, as it will also be possible under the General Data Protection Regulation for data protection infringements.

