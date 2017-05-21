Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 31,323 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company
DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company by 94.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 31,323 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|May 8
|MagicJ
|555
|JewelScent
|May 8
|MagicJ
|1
|Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12)
|May 5
|israel bonds
|30
|President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo...
|May 5
|zio-trojan horse
|1
|Canada Media Job Openings
|Apr '17
|bagis
|1
|Classic Loan
|Apr '17
|Milley
|1
|BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|wxxyz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC