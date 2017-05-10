Digital subscriber gains help News Co...

Digital subscriber gains help News Corp results

Read more: The Nation

Rupert Murdoch's News Corp on Tuesday reported some positive signs for its global newspaper operations, as the number of digital subscribers for the Wall Street Journal topped one million. The New York-based media group reported a net loss for the quarter ending March 31 of $5 million, compared with a loss of $149 million in the same period a year ago.

