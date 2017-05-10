Digital subscriber gains help News Corp results
Rupert Murdoch's News Corp on Tuesday reported some positive signs for its global newspaper operations, as the number of digital subscribers for the Wall Street Journal topped one million. The New York-based media group reported a net loss for the quarter ending March 31 of $5 million, compared with a loss of $149 million in the same period a year ago.
