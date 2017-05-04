Digital Advertising Takes a Hit
Since its infancy in the 1990s, the digital advertising industry has trumpeted the special power of digital ads. Unlike newspaper or television ads, online advertising can be aimed precisely at the very people a company wants to reach, so businesses won't waste money by showing ads to those consumers outside predetermined parameters.
