County approves advertising agency for Visitor's Bureau
Maly has been doing the work already, but with their their fee getting close to $20,000 a year, Executive Director Lisa Burke thought it best to soliticit bids for the job, as required by state law when the amount of government work and/or materials reaches $20,000 a year. Maly submitted a better offer than the other bidder, Firespring of Lincoln, Omaha and Council Bluffs.
