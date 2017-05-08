Convergys Corp (CVG) Announces Divide...

Convergys Corp (CVG) Announces Dividend Increase - $0.10 Per Share

Convergys Corp declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 7th.

