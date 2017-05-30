CNN Drops Kathy Griffin as New Year's Eve Program Host
CNN fired comedian Kathy Griffin from its New Year's Eve program Wednesday amid backlash after she appeared in a photo holding a faux bloody severed head of President Donald Trump. Ms. Griffin has co-hosted the show with Anderson Cooper since 2007, CNN said.
