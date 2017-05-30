CNN Drops Kathy Griffin as New Year's...

CNN Drops Kathy Griffin as New Year's Eve Program Host

CNN fired comedian Kathy Griffin from its New Year's Eve program Wednesday amid backlash after she appeared in a photo holding a faux bloody severed head of President Donald Trump. Ms. Griffin has co-hosted the show with Anderson Cooper since 2007, CNN said.

