CMO Today: Airbnb Call for Diversity, Vox Signs Bill Simmons Deal, Burger King's Royal Mess
Airlines can't seem to catch a break at the moment. Step up, British Airways, which suffered a "major IT system failure," leading to hundreds of flight cancellations during the holiday weekend and questions about whether the glitch was a result of recent cost-cutting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJ Media and Advertising.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo...
|7 hr
|Yidfellas v USA
|2
|trampoline amusement ride
|Tue
|sky5216
|1
|water bicycle for sale
|Tue
|sky5216
|1
|giant pendulum
|Tue
|sky5216
|1
|small paddle boats
|Tue
|sky5216
|1
|paddle boats for sale
|Tue
|sky5216
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|May 8
|MagicJ
|555
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC