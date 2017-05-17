China's Tencent Posts 58% Jump in Fir...

China's Tencent Posts 58% Jump in First-Quarter Profit

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. reported a steep rise in profit and revenue in the first quarter, notching solid growth in its core gaming and online-advertising businesses. Tencent, China's largest company by market capitalization and the world's biggest videogame publisher by revenue, operates the popular social-media app WeChat.

