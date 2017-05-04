Charter unveils advanced online adver...

Charter unveils advanced online advertising tools

Charter at last week's NewFronts presented advanced advertising tools it says will close the gap between linear and digital. The new offerings include the Spectrum Audience App, which targets specific viewer attributes such as education level; a digital dashboard; household targeting; and Ads Everywhere, which places ads across Charter's set-top boxes and apps.

Chicago, IL

