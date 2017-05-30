CBS Chief Glenn Geller Won't Return Following Heart Attack
CBS Entertainment president Glenn Geller, who had been sidelined for the past two months after suffering a heart attack, won't return to the network as planned, and will be stepping down from his role, CBS Corp. announced today. In his place, the network is expected to tap Kelly Kahl, senior evp of CBS Primetime and the network's longtime scheduler, and Thom Sherman, evp in charge of development at CBS' sister network, The CW, according to Variety .
Start the conversation, or Read more at AdWeek.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trampoline amusement ride
|23 hr
|sky5216
|1
|water bicycle for sale
|23 hr
|sky5216
|1
|giant pendulum
|23 hr
|sky5216
|1
|small paddle boats
|23 hr
|sky5216
|1
|paddle boats for sale
|23 hr
|sky5216
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|May 8
|MagicJ
|555
|JewelScent
|May 8
|MagicJ
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC