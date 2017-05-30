CBS Chief Glenn Geller Won't Return Following Heart Attack

CBS Entertainment president Glenn Geller, who had been sidelined for the past two months after suffering a heart attack, won't return to the network as planned, and will be stepping down from his role, CBS Corp. announced today. In his place, the network is expected to tap Kelly Kahl, senior evp of CBS Primetime and the network's longtime scheduler, and Thom Sherman, evp in charge of development at CBS' sister network, The CW, according to Variety .

