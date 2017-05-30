CBS Chief Glenn Geller Won't Return F...

CBS Chief Glenn Geller Won't Return Following Heart Attack

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AdWeek

CBS Entertainment president Glenn Geller, who had been sidelined for the past two months after suffering a heart attack, won't return to the network as planned, and will be stepping down from his role, CBS Corp. announced today. In his place, the network is expected to tap Kelly Kahl, senior evp of CBS Primetime and the network's longtime scheduler, and Thom Sherman, evp in charge of development at CBS' sister network, The CW, according to Variety .

Start the conversation, or Read more at AdWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trampoline amusement ride 23 hr sky5216 1
water bicycle for sale 23 hr sky5216 1
giant pendulum 23 hr sky5216 1
small paddle boats 23 hr sky5216 1
paddle boats for sale 23 hr sky5216 2
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) May 8 MagicJ 555
JewelScent May 8 MagicJ 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Egypt
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. Cuba
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,509 • Total comments across all topics: 281,406,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC