BWW Review: John Doyle Cuts Pacific Overtures Down To Prelude Size

The best thing about Classic Stage Company's small-scale, extensively trimmed production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's extraordinarily-written 1976 musical, Pacific Overtures , is a chance to see a terrific ensemble of actors taken from the New York stage's severely underutilized pool of Asian-American talent. The company includes notables of the musical stage such as Ann Harada, Orville Mendoza, Thom Sesma and Marc Oka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.