British Parliament's Senior Archivist Talks Women's Suffrage and...
There were plenty of famous faces among the movers and shakers at Michael's today. Vanessa Williams was lunching with Star Jones, multi-hyphenate talent Anna Deavere Smith and 60 Minutes' Lesley Stahl chatted while they waited for their respective dates to arrive and Kathie Lee Gifford sipped chardonnay with Eva Mohr.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AdWeek.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo...
|7 hr
|Yidfellas v USA
|2
|trampoline amusement ride
|Tue
|sky5216
|1
|water bicycle for sale
|Tue
|sky5216
|1
|giant pendulum
|Tue
|sky5216
|1
|small paddle boats
|Tue
|sky5216
|1
|paddle boats for sale
|Tue
|sky5216
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|May 8
|MagicJ
|555
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC