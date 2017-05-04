Blackstone's Gray Gives $21 Million t...

Blackstone's Gray Gives $21 Million to Hit Cancer Close to Home 2 hours ago

Read more: Bloomberg

Blackstone Group real estate chief Jon Gray and his wife, Mindy, are doubling down in their campaign against a type of cancer that claimed the life of her older sister. The Grays are donating $21 million to the Basser Center for BRCA at the University of Pennsylvania, bringing their total pledges to the initiative to $55 million.

Chicago, IL

