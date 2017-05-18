Blackstone, Saudi's PIF plan US$40 billion infrastructure investment fund
U.S. private equity firm Blackstone and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday they planned to create a US$40 billion vehicle to invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States. FILE PHOTO: The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange April 4, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|May 8
|MagicJ
|555
|JewelScent
|May 8
|MagicJ
|1
|Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12)
|May 5
|israel bonds
|30
|President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo...
|May 5
|zio-trojan horse
|1
|Canada Media Job Openings
|Apr '17
|bagis
|1
|Classic Loan
|Apr '17
|Milley
|1
|BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|wxxyz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC