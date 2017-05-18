Blackstone, Saudi's PIF plan US$40 bi...

Blackstone, Saudi's PIF plan US$40 billion infrastructure investment fund

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

U.S. private equity firm Blackstone and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday they planned to create a US$40 billion vehicle to invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States. FILE PHOTO: The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange April 4, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) May 8 MagicJ 555
JewelScent May 8 MagicJ 1
Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12) May 5 israel bonds 30
News President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo... May 5 zio-trojan horse 1
Canada Media Job Openings Apr '17 bagis 1
Classic Loan Apr '17 Milley 1
BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08) Apr '17 wxxyz 2
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,759 • Total comments across all topics: 281,166,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC