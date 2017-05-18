Blackstone, Saudi's PIF plan US$40 billion infrastructure investment fund

U.S. private equity firm Blackstone and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday they planned to create a US$40 billion vehicle to invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States. FILE PHOTO: The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange April 4, 2016.

