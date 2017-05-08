Biz Buzz: Henrico entrepreneur select...

Biz Buzz: Henrico entrepreneur selected for a year-long Tory Burch Foundation fellowship

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Lauren Sweeney, owner of Henrico County-based Dotted Line Collaborations marketing firm, is one of 10 women entrepreneurs from across the country selected for a yearlong Tory Burch Foundation fellowship. The 10 winners will each receive a $10,000 education grant, three days of workshops at the headquarters of lifestyle brand Tory Burch in New York City, plus yearlong support and the chance to compete for a $100,000 investment grant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) 17 hr MagicJ 555
JewelScent 17 hr MagicJ 1
Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12) May 5 israel bonds 30
News President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo... May 5 zio-trojan horse 1
Canada Media Job Openings Apr 17 bagis 1
Classic Loan Apr 10 Milley 1
BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08) Apr '17 wxxyz 2
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,980 • Total comments across all topics: 280,870,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC