Big banks pull market lower in early trade
The Australian share market has opened lower as investors continue to sell off the big banks, reflecting nervousness about the US political situation, the federal government's proposed levy and a potential slowdown in the domestic housing market. CMC Markets chief market analyst Ric Spooner said there is ongoing pressure on the major banks in early trade, following a rough day on Thursday.
