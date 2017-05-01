Automated mitigation on endpoint devi...

Automated mitigation on endpoint devices and networks can be tricky

Many companies have automated systems in place for preventing, detecting, and investigating security incidents, but automating the incident response and mitigation process for networks and endpoint devices has been a tougher nut to crack. That includes actions such as automatically re-imaging endpoint devices, isolating devices from corporate networks, or shutting down particular network processes in order to quickly and efficiently respond to attacks.

Chicago, IL

