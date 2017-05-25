Atlantic Trust Group LLC Purchases 23...

Atlantic Trust Group LLC Purchases 236 Shares of Viad Corp

Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its stake in Viad Corp by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 28,633 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period.

