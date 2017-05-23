Article: Study: Europe's Digital Ad S...

Article: Study: Europe's Digital Ad Spend Neared a 42 Billion in 2016

Read more: EMarketer

Digital ad spending in Europe swelled 12.2% in 2016 to a 41.79 billion , according to the Interactive Advertising Bureau Europe and IHS Markit , with spending gains seen in all 27 countries tracked. The UK remained the region's leading market, with digital ad spend up a better-than-average 13.4% to a 14.18 billion - a value greater than the next three countries combined.

