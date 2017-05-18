Advertising vs adtech - is there a di...

Advertising vs adtech - is there a difference?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bizcommunity

Digital has been a buzzword in the advertising fraternity for some time now. A fair portion of ad spend is being attributed to digital advertising, but is it being channelled in the right direction to get the best return on investment ? When advertisers put all their focus on getting the most eyeballs for their ad spend, often through programmatic buying, they get a false sense of ROI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bizcommunity.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) May 8 MagicJ 555
JewelScent May 8 MagicJ 1
Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12) May 5 israel bonds 30
News President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo... May 5 zio-trojan horse 1
Canada Media Job Openings Apr '17 bagis 1
Classic Loan Apr '17 Milley 1
BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08) Apr '17 wxxyz 2
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Wall Street
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,472 • Total comments across all topics: 281,123,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC