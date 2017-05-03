Advertising agency's owner remanded in two-day police custody4 min ago
Jaipur, May 3 The owner of a Rajasthan-based advertising agency was today remanded in two-day police custody by a court here in connection with a multi-crore government advertisement scam. Ajay Chopra, the owner of Crayons advertising agency, surrendered in the court yesterday following which he was arrested by the ACB .
