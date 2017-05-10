AAC posts record profits a day after ...

AAC posts record profits a day after short-seller attack

11 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

AAC Technologies, the Apple supplier newly targeted by prominent US short-seller Gotham City Research, posted record first-quarter earnings while predicting further room for growth in its profit margin. The company's shares plunged the most in seven years on Thursday after Gotham questioned its unusually high profit margins and undisclosed transactions with related parties that may have violated Apple's labour standards.

