Zacks: Analysts Set $21.30 Price Targ...

Zacks: Analysts Set $21.30 Price Target for Publicis Groupe SA

Publicis Groupe SA has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

