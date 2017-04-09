Wpp Plc's (WPP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital
's stock had its "buy" rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Sunday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 price target on the stock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08)
|Apr 7
|wxxyz
|2
|North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla...
|Apr 1
|Rainbow Kid
|4
|Go to this website
|Mar 26
|Des00
|3
|Cheap Internet and Cable
|Mar 14
|Jennifer
|1
|world20, the freedom-of-speech, anarchy discuss...
|Mar 14
|Eighty8
|1
|Post free Ads (Jun '15)
|Mar 12
|Douglasrodgers
|7
|What WikiLeaks Really Revealed About the CIA
|Mar 11
|OrangeKomrade
|2
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC