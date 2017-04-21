Wilhelmina Signs Nicki Minaj and Dustin Lance Black
Wilhelmina International, Inc. announces that multi-platinum recording artist and style icon Nicki Minaj has signed with Wilhelmina's celebrity division. Nicki has more than 78 million Instagram followers and has been featured on the cover of countless fashion magazines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12)
|Apr 19
|Milley
|29
|Canada Media Job Openings
|Apr 17
|bagis
|1
|Classic Loan
|Apr 10
|Milley
|1
|BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08)
|Apr 7
|wxxyz
|2
|North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla...
|Apr 1
|Rainbow Kid
|4
|Go to this website
|Mar 26
|Des00
|3
|Cheap Internet and Cable
|Mar '17
|Jennifer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC