UPDATE 2-Omnicom's North America growth slows even as profit, revenue beat
Shares of the company, part of the global "big four" advertising companies, were down 3.8 percent at $82.90 in morning trading on Tuesday. The company's organic revenue in the North America rose 1.1 percent to $2.14 billion, missing the average analysts' estimate of 2.1 percent, according to market research firm FactSet StreetAccount.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada Media Job Openings
|Mon
|bagis
|1
|Classic Loan
|Apr 10
|Milley
|1
|BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08)
|Apr 7
|wxxyz
|2
|North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla...
|Apr 1
|Rainbow Kid
|4
|Go to this website
|Mar 26
|Des00
|3
|Cheap Internet and Cable
|Mar '17
|Jennifer
|1
|world20, the freedom-of-speech, anarchy discuss...
|Mar '17
|Eighty8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC