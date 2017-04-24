UPDATE 1-Australia's Ten Network warns future dependent on financing
Australia's third-largest television network, Ten Network Holdings, on Thursday said its future was dependent on financing arrangements after it reported a A$232 million half-year loss in a weak advertising market. The youth-oriented network has a A$200 million debt facility guaranteed by News Corp Co-Chairman Lachlan Murdoch, businessman Bruce Gordon and Crown Resorts casino magnate James Packer due to expire in December.
