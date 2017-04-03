UK's regional publishers call on national advertisers to place their trust in local news brands

NEWSQUEST, publisher of the Salisbury Journal, is one of 24 of the UK's leading publishers calling on ad agencies and national brands to use local news media, rather than relying on the blind programmatic ad buying trap that is leading to household brands being placed alongside extremist, unsafe and fake news content. In an open letter published today across the UK's regional press, the CEOs of the UK's longest established regional publishers highlight how local news brands, many of which now reach at least 70 per cent of the people in their respective towns and cities through their online platforms, provide a trusted, safe and highly responsive ad environment.

