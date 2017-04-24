UK advertising passes A 21bn in 2016

UK advertising passes A 21bn in 2016

Following a record Q4 of advertising activity, the UK enjoyed a seventh consecutive year of market growth, as adspend grew 3.7% to reach A 21.4bn. The Advertising Association/Warc Expenditure Report, a measure of advertising activity in the UK, has just published the full year figures for 2016.

