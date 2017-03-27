U Uso O USUOEO3OaO U OaO U... O U U...O Uoeo O U OaU U Uoeo Uoe...
A visionary leader in digital media and the executive behind the launch of AJ+, Yaser Bishr, has been appointed to Northwestern University in Qatar's Joint Advisory Board . Bishr, executive director of digital media at Al Jazeera Media Network, leads the digital media strategy, innovation, and incubation, as well as Al Jazeera's global expansion strategies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla...
|Sat
|Rainbow Kid
|4
|Go to this website
|Mar 26
|Des00
|3
|Cheap Internet and Cable
|Mar 14
|Jennifer
|1
|world20, the freedom-of-speech, anarchy discuss...
|Mar 14
|Eighty8
|1
|Post free Ads (Jun '15)
|Mar 12
|Douglasrodgers
|7
|What WikiLeaks Really Revealed About the CIA
|Mar 11
|OrangeKomrade
|2
|I have a good idea for a commercial for major b...
|Mar 5
|Aguido68
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC