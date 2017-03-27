U Uso O USUOEO3OaO U OaO U... O U U...O Uoeo O U OaU U Uoeo Uoe...

U Uso O USUOEO3OaO U OaO U... O U U.....

Read more: Al Bawaba

A visionary leader in digital media and the executive behind the launch of AJ+, Yaser Bishr, has been appointed to Northwestern University in Qatar's Joint Advisory Board . Bishr, executive director of digital media at Al Jazeera Media Network, leads the digital media strategy, innovation, and incubation, as well as Al Jazeera's global expansion strategies.

