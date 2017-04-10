Trump says "pleasant surprises" on Na...

Trump says "pleasant surprises" on Nafta talks

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

President Donald Trump, flanked by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, left, and Blackstone Group CEO Stephen Schwarzman, speaks during a meeting with business leaders in the State Department Library of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. less President Donald Trump, flanked by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, left, and Blackstone Group CEO Stephen Schwarzman, speaks during a meeting with business leaders in the State Department Library of the ... more WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump promised "pleasant surprises" from planned renegotiations of the decades-old North American Free Trade Agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Classic Loan Mon Milley 1
BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08) Apr 7 wxxyz 2
News North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla... Apr 1 Rainbow Kid 4
Go to this website Mar 26 Des00 3
Cheap Internet and Cable Mar 14 Jennifer 1
world20, the freedom-of-speech, anarchy discuss... Mar 14 Eighty8 1
Post free Ads (Jun '15) Mar '17 Douglasrodgers 7
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,420 • Total comments across all topics: 280,232,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC