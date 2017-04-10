Trump says "pleasant surprises" on Nafta talks
President Donald Trump, flanked by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, left, and Blackstone Group CEO Stephen Schwarzman, speaks during a meeting with business leaders in the State Department Library of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. less President Donald Trump, flanked by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, left, and Blackstone Group CEO Stephen Schwarzman, speaks during a meeting with business leaders in the State Department Library of the ... more WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump promised "pleasant surprises" from planned renegotiations of the decades-old North American Free Trade Agreement.
