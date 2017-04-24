Trump at Rally Says He Has Delivered ...

Trump at Rally Says He Has Delivered - 100 Days of Action'

HARRISBURG, Pa.-President Donald Trump took pointed swipes at Democrats and the media while offering a robust defense of his record, proclaiming at a campaign-style rally that he has delivered "100 days of action" that are helping to revive the fortunes of the American middle class. In a tense event marked by clashes between Trump supporters and detractors, the president said he has made good on an assortment of promises made during... Sights and sounds from President Donald Trump's 100th day as commander in chief - presented in 100 seconds.

