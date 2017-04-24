There's A Reason Online Advertising Is Still Haunted By Bad Retargeting

"Who failed? Honestly, I don't care - I can probably get a $20 CPM for that retargeting campaign," said Nicholas Hermansader, VP of ad operations at The Meet Group, a public company that operates a suite of social networking, chat and dating apps, including Skout, Tagged, hi5 and its flagship app, MeetMe. "I get pretty happy when I see something from an abandoned shopping cart on Amazon," said Hermansader, speaking at an event hosted by mobile SSP Mobfox Tuesday night.

