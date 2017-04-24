There's A Reason Online Advertising I...

There's A Reason Online Advertising Is Still Haunted By Bad Retargeting

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: AdExchanger.com

"Who failed? Honestly, I don't care - I can probably get a $20 CPM for that retargeting campaign," said Nicholas Hermansader, VP of ad operations at The Meet Group, a public company that operates a suite of social networking, chat and dating apps, including Skout, Tagged, hi5 and its flagship app, MeetMe. "I get pretty happy when I see something from an abandoned shopping cart on Amazon," said Hermansader, speaking at an event hosted by mobile SSP Mobfox Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AdExchanger.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12) Apr 19 Milley 29
Canada Media Job Openings Apr 17 bagis 1
Classic Loan Apr 10 Milley 1
BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08) Apr 7 wxxyz 2
News North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla... Apr 1 Rainbow Kid 4
Go to this website Mar 26 Des00 3
Cheap Internet and Cable Mar '17 Jennifer 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,817 • Total comments across all topics: 280,573,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC