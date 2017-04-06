The Weather Company, an IBM Business, Wins Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Award
Weather won the "Best Beverage Online Campaign" award for its dynamic branded content experience with Goose Island's " Journey of the Hop ." The " Journey of the Hop " custom experience between The Weather Company and Goose Island Brewery was developed to capture new drinkers on the craft beer scene.
