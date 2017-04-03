The History of Tattoos in New York, f...

The History of Tattoos in New York, from Bowery Sensation to Banned Art

The New-York Historical Society explores three centuries of Gotham's relationship to the tattoo through vintage images, electric pens, and live demonstrations. Tattooing in New York has been a sideshow attraction, a banned underground practice, and an elite society trend.

