The History of Tattoos in New York, from Bowery Sensation to Banned Art
The New-York Historical Society explores three centuries of Gotham's relationship to the tattoo through vintage images, electric pens, and live demonstrations. Tattooing in New York has been a sideshow attraction, a banned underground practice, and an elite society trend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla...
|Apr 1
|Rainbow Kid
|4
|Go to this website
|Mar 26
|Des00
|3
|Cheap Internet and Cable
|Mar 14
|Jennifer
|1
|world20, the freedom-of-speech, anarchy discuss...
|Mar 14
|Eighty8
|1
|Post free Ads (Jun '15)
|Mar 12
|Douglasrodgers
|7
|What WikiLeaks Really Revealed About the CIA
|Mar 11
|OrangeKomrade
|2
|I have a good idea for a commercial for major b...
|Mar '17
|Aguido68
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC