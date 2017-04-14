The Denver Post sues former senior VP...

The Denver Post sues former senior VP of advertising and two others...

Read more: Denver Post

The Denver Post on Friday filed a lawsuit against the newspaper's former senior vice president of advertising and two other employees, accusing them of conspiring to use the newspaper's trade secrets and confidential information to set up a competing advertising agency. The lawsuit, filed in Denver District Court, alleges the employees, before they resigned from The Post, solicited business from at least one of the newspaper's advertisers.

