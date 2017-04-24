The Advertising Industry Wants (and Needs) You
The Pepsi ad trivialized protests held because black people had lost their lives. The Nivea ad asserted "white means purity."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Black Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12)
|Apr 19
|Milley
|29
|Canada Media Job Openings
|Apr 17
|bagis
|1
|Classic Loan
|Apr 10
|Milley
|1
|BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08)
|Apr 7
|wxxyz
|2
|North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla...
|Apr 1
|Rainbow Kid
|4
|Go to this website
|Mar '17
|Des00
|3
|Cheap Internet and Cable
|Mar '17
|Jennifer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC