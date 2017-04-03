TeleTech Acquires Connextions For Hea...

TeleTech Acquires Connextions For Healthcare CMS

The deal promises to build out TeleTech's healthcare vertical offerings during an uncertain and volatile period in the healthcare industry. Customer experience company TeleTech Holdings has acquired Connextions for $80 million from OptumHealth Holdings, a division of UnitedHealth Group .

