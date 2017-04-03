TeleTech Acquires Connextions For Healthcare CMS
The deal promises to build out TeleTech's healthcare vertical offerings during an uncertain and volatile period in the healthcare industry. Customer experience company TeleTech Holdings has acquired Connextions for $80 million from OptumHealth Holdings, a division of UnitedHealth Group .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08)
|Apr 7
|wxxyz
|2
|North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla...
|Apr 1
|Rainbow Kid
|4
|Go to this website
|Mar 26
|Des00
|3
|Cheap Internet and Cable
|Mar 14
|Jennifer
|1
|world20, the freedom-of-speech, anarchy discuss...
|Mar 14
|Eighty8
|1
|Post free Ads (Jun '15)
|Mar 12
|Douglasrodgers
|7
|What WikiLeaks Really Revealed About the CIA
|Mar 11
|OrangeKomrade
|2
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC