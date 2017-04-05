TechTarget Inc (TTGT) President Kevin...

TechTarget Inc (TTGT) President Kevin Beam Sells 25,000 Shares

TechTarget Inc President Kevin Beam sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

