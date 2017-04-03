Team behind controversial Pepsi ad accused of 'lack of...
Critics say the now infamous ad illustrates a lack of diversity in the advertising industry - they may have a point That's the question many have been asking after Pepsi was accused of airing one of the worst adverts of all time. The commercial features model Kendall Jenner apparently unifying police and protesters at a demo by handing an officer a can of the fizzy drink.
