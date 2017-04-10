Snapchat Aims to be the Online-to-Off...

Snapchat Aims to be the Online-to-Offline Conversions Social Network

Read more: DM News

Snapchat unveiled a new ad product Wednesday called "Snap to Store." The product gives Snapchat advertisers the ability to see whether their Snapchat ads drove users to stores, and offers advertisers a proprietary dashboard to measure those online-to-offline conversions.

